Pedestrian dies week after being struck by van near GR

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car near Grand Rapids last week has died from his injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, 28-year-old Patrick James Hooyman of Grand Rapids, died from injuries in connection to the Oct. 12 crash.

Hooyman was struck by a van around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in the eastbound lanes of Knapp Street NE east of Leffingwell Avenue NE in Grand Rapids Township.

The sheriff’s office noted that Hooyman was wearing all black clothes and tried to cross five lanes of traffic in an unlit portion of the road.