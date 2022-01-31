Pedestrian dies after being hit by semitruck in Wyoming

First responders on the scene of a crash at 54th Street and Division Avenue on Jan. 31, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a semitruck in Wyoming Monday.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Street and Division Avenue.

A car-hauler semitruck driving eastbound on 54th Street hit a pedestrian crossing the street at the crosswalk, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Wyoming police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police officials are not releasing the name of the pedestrian pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300.