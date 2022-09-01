WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman who was riding a motorized scooter was hit and killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.

The Walker Police Department confirmed to News 8 that a westbound car struck the victim while she was crossing Lake Michigan Drive near the intersection of Ferndale Avenue NW.

The road was closed following the crash as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.