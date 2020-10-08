PD: Toddler shot, critically injured; persons of interest not cooperating

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking anyone with information about a toddler who was shot on Sunday evening in Wyoming to come forward.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. inside a home in the 2200 block of 29th St. SW, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child is currently in “extremely critical condition,” police say.

While the toddler’s mother is taking part in the investigation, authorities believe there are still others who have information about the circumstances around the shooting.

Detectives have identified persons of interest in the case, but those people, whose names weren’t released, aren’t cooperating.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.