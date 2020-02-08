PD: Suspect hits cars, pedestrian with stolen vehicle

A photo of a crash on Alpine Avenue and 3 Mile Road in Walker on Feb. 7, 2020.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a male suspect stole a vehicle before hitting two cars and a pedestrian Friday night in Walker.

Officers say the suspect stole the car around 7:30 p.m. at Alpine Avenue and Center Drive.

Police say there was a short chase before the suspect ran a red light at Alpine Avenue and 3 Mile Road, which resulted in the cars and a pedestrian getting hit.

The suspect ran away after the crash, but he was ultimately arrested, police say.

Officers say the suspect and a woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.