PD seeks help identifying woman hit by vehicle in Grandville

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Grandville Wednesday night.

The woman was hit around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and N. Big Springs Drive, according to a Grandville Police Department news release.

Police described her as a white woman around 20 to 30 years old with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a PINK brand maroon sweatshirt, a light blue undershirt and black yoga pants. She also had a round, sliver diamond necklace and fake eyelashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department at 616.538.6110 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.