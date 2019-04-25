Kent County

PD seeks help identifying woman hit by vehicle in Grandville

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 06:28 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 06:28 AM EDT

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Grandville Wednesday night.

The woman was hit around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and N. Big Springs Drive, according to a Grandville Police Department news release.

Police described her as a white woman around 20 to 30 years old with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a PINK brand maroon sweatshirt, a light blue undershirt and black yoga pants. She also had a round, sliver diamond necklace and fake eyelashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department at 616.538.6110 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries