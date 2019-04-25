PD seeks help identifying woman hit by vehicle in Grandville
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle in Grandville Wednesday night.
The woman was hit around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and N. Big Springs Drive, according to a Grandville Police Department news release.
Police described her as a white woman around 20 to 30 years old with blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a PINK brand maroon sweatshirt, a light blue undershirt and black yoga pants. She also had a round, sliver diamond necklace and fake eyelashes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department at 616.538.6110 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.