KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on 28th Street in Kentwood Monday night.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE.

The motorcyclist was heading eastbound on 28th Street SE west of Patterson Avenue SE when they struck another eastbound vehicle, according to KPD.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The name of the motorcyclist was not released.

The police department said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.