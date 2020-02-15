PD: Life-threatening injuries in fight after road rage

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was seriously injured in a fight that appears to have started with road rage, Walker police say.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Starbucks on Alpine Avenue north of I-96.

Police say there was a fight and the woman sustained life-threatening injuries. The precise nature of her injuries was not included in a Friday release.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police say. It’s not yet clear what charges that person may face.

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect was released Friday.

