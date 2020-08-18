PD: Kentwood murder suspect arrested in Nebraska

Authorities investigate a suspicious death in the are of 48th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Kentwood on Aug. 10, 2020.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a Kentwood woman in Nebraska.

The suspect is facing an open murder charge in connection to the death of 45-year-old Deolanda Gancino Galvez earlier this month. The suspect was known to the victim, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is working to get the suspect extradited from Nebraska. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

The victim’s body was found Aug. 10 in a house on Jennifer Street in Windmill Pointe Village mobile home park, which is in the area of 48th Street and Eastern Avenue in Kentwood.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.