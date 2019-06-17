PD: Driver injured, 2 vehicles left 44th Street crash

Kent County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

44th and Kalamazoo crash scene

The scene of a crash at the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood. (June 16, 2019)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are investigating a crash that sent one driver to the hospital and shut down most of 44th Street at Kalamazoo Avenue for hours.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday on 44th Street at Kalamazoo Avenue and involved up to five vehicles, police say. Two of the drivers left the scene before officers arrived.

One driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a head injury. The driver’s current condition is unclear.

The crash shut down eastbound 44th Street east of Kalamazoo and three lanes of westbound 44th street before Kalamazoo Avenue for three hours. While the street is back open, the investigation is ongoing.

