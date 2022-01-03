PD: Boy accidentally shot in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a boy was accidentally shot at an apartment complex in Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers were called shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting near the intersection of 52nd Street and Division Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not say who shot the child, what led up to the shooting or if anyone was arrested, but investigators said they believe it was an accident.

