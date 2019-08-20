PD: Bear spotted in Walker appears to be moving out

An Aug. 20, 2019 photo shows a black bear in a backyard near Bristol and 3 Mile Road NW in Walker. (City of Walker Police Department/Facebook)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A bear police have dubbed “Yogi the West Side Wanderer” has been spotted again in Walker.

Walker police say the bear was seen again Tuesday morning near Bristol Avenue and 3 Mile Road Northwest, heading north. A photo snapped by an officer shows the bear near a home before a barking dog scared it back into the woods.

The bear has been spotted several times in Walker and northwest Grand Rapids within the past weeks, mostly raiding bird feeders for meals. Police say because the bear hasn’t approached humans and hasn’t been a true nuisance, residents should use common sense and keep their distance.

“With sightings becoming more infrequent, it appears he is getting sick of city life & is slowly but surely moving out of the area,” Walker police stated on Facebook.

Last week, John Niewoonder from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said because the bear hasn’t gotten into too much trouble, the agency would wait and see if the bear would wander out of town without interference,

Niewoonder said the DNR believes all of the reported sightings are of the same bear.