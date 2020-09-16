PD: 2 shot in Wyoming; 1 dead

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Wyoming on Wednesday, police say.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue and Wilbur Street SE, north of 44th Street.
Police told News 8 that two people were shot. They say one person has died. Another person has been hospitalized — Their condition is unknown at this time.
The situation leading up the the shooting is unknown. Police have not yet released information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as we learn more.