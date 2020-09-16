PD: 2 shot in Wyoming; 1 dead

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

The scene of a shooting incident in Wyoming on Sept. 16, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Wyoming on Wednesday, police say.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue and Wilbur Street SE, north of 44th Street.

Police told News 8 that two people were shot. They say one person has died. Another person has been hospitalized — Their condition is unknown at this time.

The situation leading up the the shooting is unknown. Police have not yet released information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as we learn more.

