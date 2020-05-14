PD: 2 cellphone stores in Walker broken into

Repairs are being made to two cellphones in Walker after they were broken into Thursday, May 14, 2020.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Walker are investigating after two cellphone stores were broken into overnight.

The Walker Police Department told News 8 that around 4 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a burglary alarm at the building located on Wilson Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive.

Officers said several cellphones were taken from the Verizon store while it appears nothing was taken from the AT&T store.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to WPD at 616.453.5441 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.