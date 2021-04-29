1 shot at Kentwood apartment complex

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot at an apartment complex in Kentwood early Thursday morning.

The Kentwood Police Department said officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting on Castle Bluff Court SE at the Forest Point Apartment located off 32nd Street between Breton Road and Shaffer Avenue.

One shooting victim was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to a KPD news release.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but the police department said investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.