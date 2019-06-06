Partial roof collapse closes Lee Middle & High School Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A still image taken from video shot by Drone 8 gives a bird's-eye look at the damage to Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming. (June 6, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. June 6, 2019 courtesy photos show a partial roof collapse at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A June 6, 2019 courtesy photo of Lee Middle & High School. The partial roof collapse can be seen through the second story windows of the school. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A June 6, 2019 courtesy photo of Lee Middle & High School. The partial roof collapse can be seen through the second story windows of the school. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Caution tape surrounds Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming following a partial roof collapse. (June 6, 2019) [ + - ] Video

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A partial roof collapse has closed Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming.

The damage to the roof on the west side of the building was discovered Thursday. The cave-in happened over at least one room in a section of the school that was built in 1925.

Video taken by Drone 8 shows the extent of the damage. In addition to the roof collapse, an exterior wall can be seen bowing slightly, with a crack in the brick masonry running down the wall.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston says the collapse happened overnight. He suspects recent heavy rains may have played a role in the incident.

Fortunately students are on their summer break and no one was injured.

The district has told staff not to report to the building located at 1335 Lee Street SW. Godfrey-Lee Public Schools says an architect and structural engineer are assessing the damage, and no one should enter the building for any reason until it's deemed safe.

Crews are also working to tarp the roof to prevent any additional damage from future rain.

Polston says the damage will be covered by insurance.