WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit is offering a new transitional housing opportunity for families that are experiencing homelessness.

“We have 43 families that are on our outreach list, that’s 43 families that need a housing solution. So they’re living in spaces that are not meant for human habitation,” Family Promise of West Michigan CEO Tenisa Frye said.

To address the need, on Tuesday, the ribbon was cut on the new Wyoming Park Family Shelter. The project spearheaded by Family Promise has transformed about 80% of Wyoming Park United Methodist Church into a 24/7 emergency shelter that can serve 12 families at a time and about 65 annually.

Inside the new Family Promise of West Michigan Wyoming Park Family Shelter. (Dec. 5, 2023)

“Our families generally average about 60 days in emergency shelter, sometimes less, sometimes a little bit more,” Frye said. “We’re looking to have some immediate solutions while they figure out a plan and we partner with them for permanent housing solutions.”

The church, which is on Porter Street SW at Wyoming Avenue SW, will continue to hold worship services. Pastor Kim DeLong said the congregation has long had a vision of doing more with its building.

“We wanted to say how can we do this differently, how can we be a church and be in the community,” DeLong said.

While there were some challenges like figuring out zoning, DeLong said that working with Family Promise to tackle homelessness was a perfect fit.

“We wanted to find an organization whose focus was caring for people, the mission melted with us,” DeLong said.

Frye said Family Promise currently offers around 51 units of shelter but 80 are needed to adequately serve families. She said the Wyoming Park Family Shelter model could be helpful for future collaborations with congregations.

“Really, the innovation behind taking a church and changing it into an emergency shelter is a completely new model for us and if everything goes as we intend, it’ll be a church model that we’ll be able to follow for years to come,” Frye said.

Families are expected to begin moving into the shelter at the start of the new year.