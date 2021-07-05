Paper deliverer credited in family’s narrow escape from explosive fire

A photo Grace Niemeyer sent to ReportIt shows the explosive fire on July 4, 2021 that destroyed the Comstock Park home she was staying in.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County homeowner says a paper delivery man alerted her to an explosive Fourth of July fire that gutted her home moments after her family escaped.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 4900 block of Pleasant Creek Ave. NE, just east of US-131 and south of 6 Mile Road NE in Comstock Park.

Toni Jolman tells News 8 a paper deliverer was a couple streets away when he spotted her garage on fire. The good Samaritan came over and banged on her door, causing her dogs to bark and wake her up.

Jolman and her husband got up and let out the dogs, then began alerting the rest of the sleeping family to the fire, including Grace Niemeyer.

Niemeyer said the house’s smoke detectors never went off, although smoke was everywhere when she woke up and ran from the home with her 15-week-old son in her arms.

Minutes after everyone escaped, a propane tank in the burning garage exploded, as well as some fireworks, according to Jolman.

Video captured on a nearby camera shows a firefighter approaching the burning garage when the blast happens, sending burning debris down the driveway toward the first responder.

Despite the close call, dispatchers said no one was injured.

(A photo Grace Niemeyer sent to ReportIt shows what’s left of a Comstock Park home after an explosive fire on July 4, 2021.)

Niemeyer said the flames spread to the house, destroyed it and everything in it.

“All we have now is the clothes on our backs and each other,” Niemeyer wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up to help pay for shelter and necessities for the family.

The family is currently staying at a relative’s home.

(A photo Grace Niemeyer sent to ReportIt shows the charred interior of the home she was staying in on Pleasant Creek Avenue NE in Comstock Park.)

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Jolman plans to tear down what’s left of the structure.