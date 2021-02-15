Panel to look at improving internet access in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new subcommittee within the Kent County Board of Commissioners will examine internet access across the county.

The Kent County Broadband Subcommittee was announced Monday, with the task of assessing existing coverage to better identify accessibility challenges as well as remedial options.

“I do think there’s obviously a need, now it’s just where do we need to go with it,” Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter told News 8. “We’re a big, growing metropolitan area and it is just no longer acceptable to not have this access.”

Running into pandemic-induced obstacles like transitioning to remote working and learning, telehealth appointments and online ordering prompted the work group. Previously, the county has used CARES Act funding to provide hotspots in some areas as a short-term fix.

Bolter noted commissioners have already recognized ways to coordinate on certain projects to better approach expansion while balancing costs.

For example, “when a township or city starts to do a drain and they rip up a road and sidewalks to lay the drainpipe, typically they coordinate with the road commission, but maybe they also coordinate with internet and you also run a PVC pipe alongside there, so if and when you do want to lay that broadband, you can just snake it right through and you’re not paying crazy installer hours,” the chair said.

The group will begin work in March.

The full list of members: