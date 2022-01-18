PADNOS to create 50 jobs with Wyoming expansion

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland-based recycler PADNOS expects a multimillion-dollar expansion in Wyoming to create about 50 jobs.

PADNOS is sinking $6.6 million into its site on 44th Street SW at Clay Avenue. It’s going to improve the electrical system and build new loading docks, a new lab and a new maintenance garage.

The expansion will allow for more plastic recycling, the company and West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc. said in release.

The Right Place says PADNOS could have chosen to expand in Indiana, put picked Wyoming instead. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a $250,000 grant to support the project.

Information about getting a job at PADNOS can be found online.