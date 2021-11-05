Owner announces plans to sell Green Ridge Square mall for $23.3M

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A mall along Kent County’s bustling Alpine Avenue corridor may soon change hands.
Retail Value Inc. this week announced a contract to sell Green Ridge Square for $23.3 million in cash, subject to closing cost adjustments.
The company did not disclose the name of the potential owner, only calling it a “third party purchaser” in a Tuesday news release. News 8 reached out to a representative of Retail Value Inc. but has not yet heard back.
Located on Alpine Avenue NW just north of I-96 in Walker, Green Ridge Square is home to 30 storefronts, including Target, Michaels, Best Buy and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
If all goes as planned, Retail Value Inc. expects the deal to go through by the end of this year.