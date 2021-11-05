Owner announces plans to sell Green Ridge Square mall for $23.3M

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nov. 4, 2021 photo shows Green Ridge Square, located along Alpine Avenue NW between I-96 and 4 Mile Road NW in Walker.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A mall along Kent County’s bustling Alpine Avenue corridor may soon change hands.

Retail Value Inc. this week announced a contract to sell Green Ridge Square for $23.3 million in cash, subject to closing cost adjustments.

(A Nov. 4, 2021 photo shows a sign for Green Ridge Square mall, located along Alpine Avenue NW between I-96 and 4 Mile Road NW in Walker.)

The company did not disclose the name of the potential owner, only calling it a “third party purchaser” in a Tuesday news release. News 8 reached out to a representative of Retail Value Inc. but has not yet heard back.

Located on Alpine Avenue NW just north of I-96 in Walker, Green Ridge Square is home to 30 storefronts, including Target, Michaels, Best Buy and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

If all goes as planned, Retail Value Inc. expects the deal to go through by the end of this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links