GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A little over 2,000 customers have been left without power after a vehicle struck a utility pole Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened at Breton Road and Granite Street at 8:05 a.m. The vehicle is said to have crashed into a utility pole causing many wires to come down.

No injuries have been reported.

The Consumers Energy power outage map shows the outage area spanning from Kalamazoo Street to Shaffer Avenue and 32nd Street to 44th Street.

At 12:30 p.m., the outage map said power is estimated to be restored around 5:45 p.m.