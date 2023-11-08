GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 200 nonprofits from West Michigan have been awarded money from a $35 million fund that helps small charitable organizations.

The Michigan Nonprofit Association and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Wednesday that 217 nonprofit organizations in West Michigan received a total of more than $4.8 million.

Recipients included large groups like the Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity and several animal shelters, but also many smaller organizations like 70×7, the Critter Barn, New City Kids, Safe Haven Ministries, Seeds of Promise, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum and the Women’s Resource Center.

The MI Nonprofit Relief Fund awarded one-time grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to nonprofits in areas affected by COVID-19. To be eligible, nonprofits had to be Michigan-based, 501(c)(3)s with annual revenues of less than $1 million, showing expenditures and losses incurred after March 3, 2021, due to the pandemic.

There were over 1,000 recipients around the state in total.