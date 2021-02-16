Outdoor winter sports see big boom in pandemic

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Skiers, snowboarders and bike riders are packing Cannonsburg Ski Area, looking for a reason to get out and have fun, even if it means braving the cold and snow.

Zac Truskowski hasn’t put on a pair of skis in 25 years. A beard covered in ice hasn’t ruined his return to the slopes.

“The bunny hill has been my best friend but after that I fell, that’s OK,” Truskowski said.

Cannonsburg is seeing a bigger crowd this year as a result of people wanting to get out of their homes, following a year with many restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Strongest month is Christmas through mid-January. This year, there hasn’t been any stopping,” said Danielle Musto, Cannonsburg’s marketing director. “People who have come out here have been coming here repeatedly.”

Bella Ebright, a runner and gymnast, is a first-year snowboarder. She’s glad she picked up the new sport.

“It’s a lot harder than my other sports, completely different though,” Ebright said. “A lot of fun and I’m glad I got to try it.”

Cannonsburg’s winter season usually ends by mid-March. If conditions for activities remain ideal by then, the ski area could remain open longer.

“These cold temps have been amazing,” Musto said. “We want to have people spend spring break out here.”

