CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff is warning landline users in northern Kent County that they may not be able to call 911.

AT&T has reported that people who use a landline telephone in Cedar Springs, with the prefix “616.696.XXXX” are not able to place outgoing calls. This includes emergency calls to 911.

If there is an emergency, the Kent County Sheriff urges people to use a cell phone to dial 911 and tell the dispatcher your exact location. For non-emergencies, contact the sheriff at 616.632.3113.

The situation is developing, and the Kent County Sheriff will provide an update when AT&T announces a restoration plan.