Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked Thursday in West Reading. (Photo By MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is set to make a pit stop in West Michigan this week.

You will have to mustard the courage to relish the opportunity you have to ketchup to the hot dog-shaped vehicle when it makes four different stops starting Thursday in Dorr. Formerly known as the Weinermobile, the Frankmobile will also be making stops in Allendale, Holland and Caledonia.

The full schedule can be found below:

Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leppinks in Dorr

Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Fare in Allendale

Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Windmill Island Gardens Bark in the Park in Holland

Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at D&W in Caledonia

Those who make time to visit the Frankmobile will also be treated to an Oscar Mayer Frank-Whistle and plenty of photo opportunities.