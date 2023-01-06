GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An orthodontist, who has practices in Grandville and Plainwell, is facing child pornography charges.

Thomas Patrick Shannon, 41, of Byron Township is facing charges of two counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession, two counts of sexually abusive material – possession, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime (a 10- to 20-year felony) and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime (a four to 10-year felony).

Shannon is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

In a statement, his attorney Frank Stanley said Shannon has cooperated with investigators and looks forward to his day in court:

“My client begins the legal process with the presumption of innocence. He has cooperated fully with authorities in their investigation. We look forwarding to his day in court when these allegations can be addressed.“ Frank Stanley

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on Sept. 2, 2021, the Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau received information from the Fuquay Varina Police Department in North Carolina about a person, later identified as Shannon, offering to pay a 17-year-old girl for nude photos and videos.

The girl agreed and sent him the images. Court documents said he asked for more photos and videos, specifically from when she was in 8th and 9th grade.

The affidavit said he paid the girl $150.

When detectives confronted Shannon at his business, he was asked if he remembered messaging a girl on Snapchat about two years ago. Court documents said he replied, “possibly, yes.” The detective said, “you asked for some nude photographs and you were going to send her money.” Shannon said, “if it happened, obviously it (is) all there and I have to fess up to it. I didn’t know anything more about that, but some girls are on there soliciting.”

Shannon then hired a forensic investigator to look into his iPhone and iCloud accounts to show there was no child pornography stored on them. According to court documents, the investigator found a “large amount” of child pornography on his iCloud, including sexually explicit images of children who appear to be under the age of 10.

Detectives then found explicit images of infants, prepubescent and adolescent children dating back to January 2019. Court documents said Shannon has been communicating and soliciting minors online for sexually explicit nude photographs and videos and attempted to make arrangements to have sex with them.

It’s unclear which social media apps he used to contact the children, but court documents said he used multiple.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication that any of the victims are local, however, detectives are reviewing evidence and have identified multiple victims. If you or someone you know may have been impacted, contact sheriff’s detectives at 616.632.6125.