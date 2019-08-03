Organizers fill buses with donated school supplies

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Walmart and the Salvation Army teamed up Saturday to help families in need.

The two collected school supplies for their annual Stuff the Bus event at four Walmart stores in West Michigan.

24 Hour News 8 visited the store on Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

Organizers say kids are our future. They encouraged shoppers to invest in their future with something that helps them succeed in the classroom.

“There are a lot of families that don’t really have the means all the time to supply for their kids. So, there are a lot of items that we can provide for them,” said Salvation Army Pastor Mika Roinila.

Organizers filled school buses with items like pencils, binders and notebooks, which will be later donated.

Families may visit the Fulton Heights Salvation Army church next weekend to grab their items.