GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual orchid show near Grand Rapids will show off all kinds of the beautiful and beloved flowers.

“There are over 30,000 species… So there’s just a wide range of where they grow, how they grow, some here native in Michigan and others far up in the Himalayas,” Joel Borst from the Grand Valley Orchid Society said.

Borst started by growing one orchid. Now, 20 years later, he has more than 100, fascinated by how they bloom.

The orchid show is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park off the East Beltline. It’s included with general admission.

“It’s open to everybody. I encourage everybody to come, if not to just get out of the doom and gloom of Michigan (winter) weather and enjoy some nice tropical plants,” Borst said.

Five orchid societies from around the state will have displays and several vendors will be on hand to sell orchids. There will be classes about the basics of growing orchids, repotting and more.