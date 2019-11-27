Operation Handshake welcomes military members home

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For retired U.S. Navy Gunner’s mate Jeff Valkier, it was a homecoming he never expected.

As he stepped out of the jetway at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday morning, a line of people, young and old, most waving American flags and signs saying “thank you” line the concourse.

Valkier served from 1979 to 2001 through the attack on the marine compound in Beirut in 1983 to Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

He came from Maine, where he now lives, to surprise an old friend.

But it was the reception at the airport by a group of strangers that left Valkier nearly speechless.

“I’m sorry, I’m all choked up. It’s coming home and this was, oh, wow!,” Valkier said. “(It was) amazing, really good. Fierce patriotism is really awesome.”

Valkier was among dozens of active military and veterans welcome to West Michigan by Operation Handshake.

For over a decade, Patriot Guard Riders along with volunteers, from Gold Star and Blue Star Mothers to scout troops to everyday citizens, have turned out to welcome those who wore a uniform now and in the past, home for Thanksgiving holiday.

Many of the volunteers also served, like Scott Cazmer, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps between 2000 and 2008.

“Every engagement that we have been in has been received differently,” Cazmer said. “In past experiences, people haven’t had warm welcomes. So, it’s really nice to show them we do care about them.”

And as much as the greeting means to the service members, you get the sense that volunteers get just as much from the handshakes.

“They’re protecting us and we’re here to show them appreciation for what they’re doing,” said Patriot Guard Rider’s Tony VanGessel. “There are a lot of them that are surprised. You can see it in their faces as soon as they come down the walkway there. Soon as they see all the flags.”

They began gathering at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and remained on post until 7 p.m.

The message is simple —thank you.

But those simple words have a big impact on those who served.

“Go America,” Valkier said. “Never forget. Freedom is not free.”