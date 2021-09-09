Open house to focus on mental health, suicide prevention

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday is World Suicide Prevention Day. The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan will hold an event Thursday to raise awareness about the topic.

Stomp Out Stigma will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center on 68th Street SW between US-131 and Division Avenue.

Organizers said the event will be an open house setting. They hope the family-friendly event will help connect people with mental health organizations and create a sense of community for those affected by mental illness and suicide.

The event will also include a 5K walk, food trucks, bounce houses and giveaways.

More information can be found online.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK. Those under the age of 21 can talk to a peer by calling Teen Link at 1.866.833.6546.