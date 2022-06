The scene of a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Lake Avenue and 14 Mile Road on June 29, 2022. (Courtesy Brandon Lacic)

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was seriously injured in a crash near Greenville Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Lake Avenue and 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township. A car and a motorcycle were involved, Kent County dispatch told News 8.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.

An investigation is underway, dispatch said.