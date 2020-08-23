One person dead in Wyoming multi-vehicle crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday morning.

Police tell News 8 the wreck happened when a vehicle ran a red light southbound on Clyde Park Avenue SW and hit another vehicle driving westbound on 28th Street SW just before 10 a.m. That crash caused the vehicles to hit another vehicle driving eastbound on 28th Street SW.

Investigators say debris from the crashes hit a pedestrian that was standing on the sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Five people, including the pedestrian, were taken to the hospital with varying injuries. Investigators say the person in the vehicle that ran the red light died at the hospital.

The intersection is currently closed while police investigate the crash.