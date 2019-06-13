One of three accused killers takes plea deal

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman facing life in prison will end up spending a year in jail under the terms of a plea deal that has her testifying against her former co-defendants.

Miqueenise Weed had been charged with open murder after police say her fiancé and a friend allegedly strangled 29-year-old Benjamin Lamar Coates at her home and then dumped his body.

Coates’ body was found Oct. 19 seat-belted in his car parked on Plaster Creek Boulevard SW near South Division and Buchanan avenues in Wyoming.

Weed told police that her fiancé, 28-year-old Marcus Terrell and a friend, Corey Jones, 28, strangled the victim after she lured him to her house in the 800 block of Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids under the guise of a drug deal.

Weed pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and unarmed robbery and the open murder charge will be dropped if she provides testimony.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office would then seek a sentence of one year in jail and five years on probation.

Police say that Weed has already provided details of the crime that have aided in the prosecution of the alleged crime.

Weed is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 1 before Judge Mark Trusock.

Jones and Terrell remain charged with open murder, felony murder and unarmed robbery.

***EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story included a photo of another man who was separately charged with perjury in the case. He is not facing any additional charges. We apologize for the error and any confusion this may have caused.***