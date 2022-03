SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured after a head-on collision in Spencer Township Friday night, deputies said.

Around 9:18 p.m., two cars ran into each other head-on while driving on Lincoln Lake Avenue north of 18 mile, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was injured at the scene. Spencer Township Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies responded.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. The condition of the injured person was not released.