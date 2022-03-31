GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting near Kentwood Thursday.

Deputies on S Kenbrook Street SE near Kentwood while investigating a shooting on March 31, 2022.

Around 9 p.m. deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the 17-year-old at the entrance of a mobile home community along Division Avenue near 60th Street in Gaines Township, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, where she is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies do not yet know where the shooting happened and do not have a description of a suspect.

It is believed two people were with her, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community.

Deputies are investigating and say there is currently limited information.

“We just ask that if there’s anyone that would have more information that could help us out, to help bring closure to the community,” Kent County Sgt. Eric Brunner said. “We want to get to the bottom of it and we intend to.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 616.336.3113 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.