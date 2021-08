ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after an industrial accident near Ada Saturday.

Authorities responded to a call about the accident around 10:15 a.m. on Valleybrook Ct N.E. in Ada Township.

A 25-year-old man from Comstock Park was pinned under a loader he was operating when it tipped over, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He died from his injuries.

The accident is still being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.

His name has not yet been released.