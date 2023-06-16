Deputy Eric Myczkowiak pulls over a driver who was distracted by a cellphone. (May 23, 2023)

Editor’s Note: By the end of the month, it will be illegal to drive while holding a cellphone in Michigan. Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker rode along with a Kent County sheriff’s deputy to show what the new law will mean for drivers and for those who will be enforcing it.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are on distracted driving patrol, looking for motorists using cellphones.

This should be easy.

We’re headed north on the East Beltline with Kent County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Myczkowiak. Ten minutes into the trip, not one driver using a phone — at least not that we can see.

Since 2010, it’s been illegal in Michigan to drive while texting, but it’s tough to enforce. A survey released last year by the Michigan Office of Highway planning found about 7% of drivers use cellphones behind the wheel. When they do, it can be deadly. About 6% of crashes in Michigan involved distracted driving in 2020, leading to more than 5,000 injuries and 52 deaths.

“The way the texting while driving law is written right now, it is pretty difficult,” Myczkowiak said.

They could be chatting with mom or up-thumbing a cat video on Facebook, all legal under the old law, unless it leads to careless driving. Since the start of 2022, Kent County deputies have written fewer than 30 texting while driving tickets.

But the new law, which goes into effect June 30, bans drivers from holding cellphones at all while driving except for in emergencies. Drivers could face fines of $100 for a first offense, $250 fines for repeat violations.

“Obviously, we want people when they’re operating a vehicle to be paying attention to the road and their surroundings,” Myczkowiak said.

We’re headed up Northland Drive into Rockford, still on the lookout for cell phone scofflaws. Still, none.

“Sometimes people are blatantly obvious and they’ll have it up by their steering wheel,” Myczkowiak says.

But not this day.

“I don’t know what it is, I’m just bad luck,” he says.

News 8’s Ken Kolker joins Deputy Eric Myczkowiak on a ride-along looking for drivers distracted by their cellphones.

It’s on to Cedar Springs.

“So I’m hoping with Cedar you’ve obviously got lower speeds and stuff like that, multi-lane roads,” Myczkowiak says. “We should be able to see one, but obviously if we don’t, it’s kind of a good thing in my line of work.”

He pulls into a parking lot, kind of a speed trap for distracted drivers. If this doesn’t work, I suggest, there’s always carpool karaoke. Finally, 40 minutes into our ride-along, a man drives past on Northland Drive with a phone firmly in front of his face. His face is all aglow.

“His phone was right in front of him,” Myczkowiak says.

We pull out behind him.

“You see how he’s kind of starting to fail to maintain a lane right here?” the deputy says after the car swerves onto the centerline. “He brushed off the centerline. Now, he’s going back towards the white fog line.”

Probable cause for a careless driving stop.

“Hello, I’m Deputy Myczkowiak. I’m with the Kent County sheriff’s. Hey, the reason I’m stopping you, when you passed us back there you had your cellphone up,” he tells the driver.

“Yeah,” the driver says, “I was pulling my GPS. Sorry.”

“Then when I got behind you, I noticed you kind of crossed the centerline, then you bounced back over to the fog line,” the deputy informs him.

Deputy Eric Myczkowiak pulls over a driver who was distracted by a cellphone.

Under the new law, the deputy could have stopped him just for the cellphone.

“I’m just going to give you a warning,” the deputy says.

“I appreciate that,” the relieved driver responds.

“So just make sure if you need to plug it into GPS, pull off the side of the road, get it up an going and then get back on the road, OK?” the deputy says.

The driver, Cody Schuiling, explained himself to a reporter:

“He’s absolutely right, especially when I came across, I crossed that centerline, just checking my GPS. One-hundred percent he was right and he was right to pull me over because just that little situation can end up badly and I can see that.”