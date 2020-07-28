On-ramp from 100th Street to NB US-131 to close Wednesday

Map of $10.5 million project to remove and replace the 100th Street Bridge over US-131 in Byron Township. (Courtesy of Michigan Department of Transportation)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention Kent County drivers: the on-ramp from 100th Street to northbound US-131 will close starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday through the end of August for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says a two-hour lane closure will also be in effect from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday on northbound US-131 at 100th Street.

According to MDOT, the off-ramp from southbound US-131 to 100th Street will remain closed through mid-August. The detour for drivers is to exit at 84th Street and head south on Clyde Park Avenue or Division Avenue to 100th Street.

These closures are part of a $10.5 million project to remove and replace the 100th Street Bridge over US-131 and reconstruct the interchange.

MDOT notes crews’ work is dependent on the weather.