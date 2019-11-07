Old South Christian to become world’s largest Special Olympics center

A drone image of the old Grand Rapids South Christian campus in Byron Township, which is now owned by Special Olympics Michigan.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Special Olympics Michigan has bought the old Grand Rapids South Christian High School campus to turn it into a massive training facility.

The campus on 68th Street SW west of Division Street in Byron Township will be a Unified Sports and Inclusion Center that will serve the whole state.

When it’s up and running, officials say, it will be the largest Special Olympics facility in the world.

The campus has a 127,000-square-foot building with two gyms and an auditorium, plus three sports fields. Officials are considering some changes to make it more suited to its new purpose.

BIG NEWS: Special Olympics Michigan transforming former school into world's largest Special Olympics facility!Special… Posted by Special Olympics Michigan on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

“The purchase of this facility makes perfect sense for Special Olympics Michigan,” Timothy Hileman, president & CEO of Special Olympics Michigan, said in a Wednesday statement. “Not only will it help to foster the very integration and inclusion we seek to bring our athletes in West Michigan, it will also allow us the opportunity to serve athletes throughout the entire state of Michigan.”

In addition to using the property for sports programs, Special Olympics Michigan will host health and wellness initiatives there.