GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The many breweries behind the Michigan Brewers Guild rely on clean water to make their delicious brews.

In October, the guild is partnering with The Nature Conservancy in Michigan to educate the public about just how important clean water is in Michigan and to celebrate the state’s 20 million acres of forests.

“The role that forests play in clean water in Michigan cannot be overstated. The effects of trees on water extend from the tree canopy up in the leaves all the way down to the roots,” Shaun Howard, the preserve infrastructure and outreach project manager at TNC in Michigan, said.

To highlight how forests and trees play a critical role in clean water, Third Nature Brewing Company in Rockford will host an event called “OktoberForest.”

OktoberForest will be Oct. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but guests are asked to register online ahead of time.