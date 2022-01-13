‘Oh my gosh!’ $5 and lottery luck mean new home for Kent Co. man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Kent County is $500,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket.

He bought a ticket for Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,000 instant game at the Grand Rapids Meijer store on Plainfield Avenue, Michigan Lottery said in a Thursday release.

“I was at Meijer when I realized I had a $5 bill in my wallet,” the man, who chose to be anonymous, said in the release. “I rarely have cash on me, and it was around Christmas time, so I decided to buy myself a ticket from the self-serve machine.”

The 37-year-old was shocked by what he saw.

“I scratched the ticket off when I got out to my car and I couldn’t believe my eyes! All I could say was: ‘Oh my gosh!'” he said.

He plans on buying a new home with his winnings and investing the rest.