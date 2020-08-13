Officials remind residents of sprinkler ban

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming public works officials are reminding their water customers not to use sprinklers while emergency work is done on a transmission main.

A sprinkler ban went into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m. Officials say it will last no longer than two weeks.

The Wyoming Regional Water System announced the ban as it declared a level three water emergency.

It all stems from plans to make repairs to a water transmission main. While work is underway, one of the two mains will be taken offline. The other will remain active, but it will only have enough capacity to meet indoor-use demand.

The sprinkler ban impacts homeowners in several cities and townships in Kent and Ottawa counties, including the city of Hudsonville, Georgetown Township and the city of Wyoming.

The Wyoming system serves some 230,000 customers.

The Wyoming Public Works Department said it is critical that homeowners abide by the ban. They say if they don’t, it could overwhelm their facilities.

“If folks are going to continue watering their lawns and imposing a high demand on that plant, I’m not going to be able to provide that water. And if I can’t meet that demand, there’s going to be a systemwide loss in pressure and we really don’t want to see that,” said Wyoming Public Works Director Myron Erickson.

Public works officials promised the water will still be safe to drink as long as system pressure is maintained. They say if the system is overwhelmed, the quality of the water could be in jeopardy.

The city of Wyoming says they’re hoping work will be completed by the end of this week.