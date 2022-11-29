KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a threat at East Kentwood High School, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Graffiti was found on the bathroom wall that appeared to threaten the school, according to a letter East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri sent out to students and families.

He said a student reported the graffiti to the school Tuesday afternoon and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted.

“We are continuing to investigate this matter in partnership with the KCSO. We have high expectations for student behavior at our school, and this type of behavior does not align with what we promote to ensure safety for our students and staff,” Bakri wrote in the letter.

Bakri said the school “will continue to ensure that our schools are safe places for students to thrive.”

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6490.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.