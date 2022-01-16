Officials investigating death at Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating Sunday after a woman died in Rockford.

It happened in the 100 block of E Division Street near S Main Street. A 42-year-old woman died inside a home, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said it is not yet known how she died.

Officials say there is no known threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office is helping the Rockford Department of Public Safety investigate the death.

Anyone with information should call the KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.