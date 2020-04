Firefighters on the scene of a deadly fire on Maplelawn Street in Kentwood. (April 22, 2020)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a house fire along the Kentwood-Wyoming line in Wednesday night, fire officials say.

The fire on Maplelawn Street SE off of Madison Avenue was reported around 9:15 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the person killed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.