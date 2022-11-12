An undated photo of Robert Edward Pearce. (Courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified by family members that Robert Edward Pearce has been missing since Friday evening. He is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic. WDPS said he doesn’t have his medication or a cell phone.

Pearce is described as five foot eight inches, 170 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. It’s unknown what clothes he is wearing but may have a “scruffy” beard, WDPS said.

An undated photo of Robert Edward Pearce’s vehicle. (Courtesy of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

He drives a dark blue 2015 Fort F-150 with a matching dark blue topper. The license plate on the vehicle is 1K1475.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.