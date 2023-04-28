KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood Police officers are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex.

According to the Kent County Dispatch Incident Log, there was a shooting at Woodland Creek Apartments located at 3300 E. Kentwood Ave. SE around 4:10 p.m.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting, how many people were injured and what their conditions are.

The scene of a shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex on April 28, 2023.

A neighbor who had to take a different route home because of the shooting said he’s thankful that police responded quickly.

“There’s a red car with the windows all shot out. It doesn’t look good. I heard an ambulance came. Kudos to the police who came in a hurry,” David Beers, neighbor, said.

News 8 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.