Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead, authorities say

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told News 8 that deputies were called around 4 a.m. to a Caledonia home in the 4600 block of 100th Street for a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, investigators said a man met them at the front door with a gun, causing a fight to break out.

According to authorities, The man pointed his gun at deputies and one deputy responded with lethal force. Deputies said they shot and killed the man to disarm him.

Sheriff LaJoye-Young said several deputies sustained minor injures during the altercation and received medical attention on scene. She said they are expected to be okay.

Authorities said there were other people in the home at the time of the shooting. Deputies are interviewing them.

Officials closed 100th Street for over an hour Sunday morning between Patterson Avenue and East Paris Avenue while police searched the home. The street was later reopened.

The Wyoming Police Department is conducting the investigation from here.

