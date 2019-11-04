Police: Officer-involved shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A police officer shot at least one person in Wyoming Monday, authorities say.

The condition of the person shot is not yet known.

There is a large police presence on Walter Street SE between Division and Jefferson avenues. Walter is shut down, as are two parking lots just off of Division. Officers said the scene is secure.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Authorities have not released any information about whether the person who was shot was armed or, if so, if that person opened fire first. A witness told News 8 that she saw officers firing multiple shots.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety director is on the scene, as are deputies from Kent County Sheriff’s Department. A Wyoming DPS spokesman said the sheriff’s department will investigate the officer-involved shooting; that’s standard procedure.

